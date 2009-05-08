Stimulate Your Business

May 8, 2009 7 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's $787 billion in the economic stimulus pot, but it can't help you if you don't know how or where to get it. Data on stimulus money is publicly available, but pinpointing what's relevant to your business is a daunting task: $400 billion-plus is being distributed at the local and state levels, and there are more than 89,000 of these agencies around the country.



That's where organizations like National Strategies, Inc., Onvia and Business Matchmaking come in.

Three Simple Things to Do

1. Do your homework. Read up on the stimulus package at the official Recovery.gov website. Figure out where and what type of projects you should pursue.



2. Do your research. Find the funding stream that fits your business. Go to the websites of the specific agency or department running the program and dig in.



3. Do your outreach. If you notice a potential opportunity, make your availability known. For instance, the Department of Energy recently released a list of the dollar amounts being sent to each U.S. city. If your local energy department is getting a few million, walk in that door and tell them what you have to offer.

In February, National Strategies , a business-to-government consulting firm that helps companies break into contracting and procurement markets, launched the Stimulus Opportunity Roadmap , an online database of tens of thousands of "shovel-ready" projects that could be funded by the stimulus. "We're able to figure out all the streams of dollars through the stimulus package that are relevant to X business," CEO Al Gordon says. "Once we do that, we put together a strategy of how we access those dollars by literally matching up--by project and location--what you're selling with funding [opportunities] and go after them."With Recovery.org, public works information aggregator Onvia provides a similar service. The site captures all government spending information from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and reports it so business owners can identify and pursue the appropriate projects.Michael Balsam and Eric Gillespie, respectively Onvia's chief solutions officer and chief information officer, say the purpose was to carve out stimulus-specific projects for small- to medium-sized businesses, and provide those businesses with opportunities to bid on work.You can sift through information based on project type and location, and if you register, Onvia alerts you when matching projects appear in the database. "In many cases we are the trigger for our clients to pursue business," Gillespie says. "The government is the last client standing . and what we do serves to help businesses get access to projects from the government."Balsam says Onvia is the only central portal that not only notifies clients of new postings, but also provides access to additional materials when they arise. "At each step of the process, we're going to be adding supporting source documentation," he says. "As the money is set aside, we notify the public of that; when a request for proposal is made available, we'll post the documents online. Incidentally, this is not something the government can do."