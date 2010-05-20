Marketing

Make Your Product Stand Out--Without Going Broke

Use these inexpensive design tips to set yourself apart from the competition.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Related Links
Stand Out: Liquor Maker Strives to Keep Business Eco-Friendly

The Next Big Thing: Where VCs Are Investing

Just selling a product like beer-infused potato chips should be enough to grab some people's attention. But Brett Stern, founder of Portland-based Beer Chips, wanted to make sure his company's chips got noticed beyond the beer crowd.

"Making something that attracts [consumers] visually is the first half of the battle in getting attention to your product on a very crowded supermarket shelf," says Stern, who spent 20 years inventing and designing products for companies like Pfizer (PFE) and Revlon. He loaded his kettle-cooked spuds into bright metallic green-, red- and gold-colored bags and arranged the typeface on the bags vertically, rather than horizontally (typically the norm for snack foods). In 2008, sales were up 200 percent to $1.5 million. Stern expects sales to grow by 50 percent over the next two years.

Stern is an anomaly. Most new entrepreneurs fall short when it comes to product design, notes Tom Merle, vice president of product innovation at Continuum, a design consultancy in Boston. "Entrepreneurs often get caught up in the functionality of [a product], rather than the experience of it," he says.

To help make your product stand out, without breaking the bank, follow these tips:

Observe your target audience
Before you even have a product, get a feel for your prospective target user group's likes and dislikes. Observe a select group of people as they interact with similar consumer products or services, says Michael Dearing, a consulting associate professor of product development and entrepreneurship at Stanford University's Institute of Design. You'll start to notice what catches their eye, and what they ignore.

Commissioning a formal ethnographic study from a research organization can be costly: Depending on the size and scope of what you're after, a customized study could start at $40,000 or $50,000 and go up from there. You can, however, conduct your own research by going to a shopping mall, observing and recording how consumers interact with similar products and conduct in-store interviews with shoppers, suggests Don Norman, a design professor at Northwestern University. Also, search for white papers and case studies that explore various consumer groups' likes and dislikes. Such studies are often available online at product design firm websites or from universities.

Get some design help--on the cheap
Once you know what drives your target audience, get some design advice. Tapping professional design firms for even a simple product can set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars, says Merle. To save cash, seek out graphic designers, marketers and other contract-based design professionals on fee-for-service websites such as CrowdSPRING, Elance and Guru. At these sites, designers can bid on your project, which can often trigger lower prices.

Test your product in the real world
After you've built a prototype--complete with packaging--observe how consumers interact with it. Look for errors in the product's functionality and whether it's as usable as you intended. Maybe better user instructions are necessary. Or, perhaps they use it in ways you never considered. If that's the case, you might want to play up those unintended uses.

Find a good manufacturer
A product design firm can also help you select an appropriate manufacturer. Choosing the right one is important: Some manufacturers may specialize in fabric, while others strictly work with food. To help you dig up a manufacturer on your own, visit websites such as Alibaba and Panjiva, which contain directories of manufacturers in the U.S. and abroad, says Dearing. For other manufacturing resources in the U.S., click here and here for help finding manufacturers that will stay within your budget. Also, to learn about how the price of manufacturing has fallen in recent months read our story on contract manufacturers.

--Write to Diana Ransom at dransom@smartmoney.com

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

3 Powerful Uses of Machine Learning in Marketing

Marketing

Closing the Gap Between Brand Promises and Customer Trust

Marketing

Supreme Clientele: Branding Lessons From Businesses That Use Buzz to Drive Growth.