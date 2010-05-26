Growth Strategies

Understanding the Real Estate Cycle

With the right timing, a long-term investment can really pay off.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The American housing market has officially crossed the line from correction to stabilization. After stabilization, the phases are recovery and revival. Small-business owners should take a close look at real estate investment opportunities over the next few years, since this is when the money is really made.

As you can imagine, timing the real estate cycle is critical to achieving big returns on investment. In future submissions of this column, we'll discuss the other strategic objectives, like picking winning markets, purchasing properties, increasing value by improving property, and more. This edition is dedicated to the market cycle, how it works and where we are in it.

Visualizing the cycle in its entirety is the easiest way to grasp its predictability. But in order to see the pattern you have to zoom way out, because one pulse of a property takes 12 to 15 years.

Consider the following two cycles of median home prices. The first, from 1983 to 1996, started with the economy in rough shape. Then an economic boom pulled real estate and the DOW way up. It was a big party, everyone was making money, and then banks got a little crazy with their lending standards and the whole thing went off the rails--stock market crash, massive bank failure, real estate market correction and a serious recession. (Does any of this sound familiar?)

(Median home values over 13 years)

The cycle reset in 1997, and a very similar pattern started again. This cycle is not finished yet, but the plateau is almost here.

(Median home values over 12 years)

I expect values to hit bottom in 2010 and stay flat for five years, only to go back up significantly when tax-cutting becomes the policy and the economy booms again.

So there is good news, better news and great news. The good news is it's pre-boom all over again. The better news is you are aware of it at a very early point, and the best news is you have plenty of time to get your assets in gear and take a position.

I recommend that you visit www.zillow.com, use its "Local Info" tab to drill into your area, and choose "Home Values." Researching a market you know well is probably the best place to start. Make sure you change the setting on the charts to "Sale Price" and "10 years." Then you will see your market in context. I recommend you do this exercise before continuing . . .

So you've seen the graphic. Now ask yourself, was there a meltdown here, or did this market end up the cycle much higher than it began?

Here's the first proof that you can't believe all the pundits who called this a housing freefall. This was a very profitable real estate cycle that made a lot of people a lot of money. Sure, many investors got hurt in this cycle, but most of them ignored the fundamentals and tried to buy and flip with no money down. That's a sucker's bet in real estate.

Take a look at your business plan; ownership can enhance stability, channel your rental expense into equity building and enable you to take advantage of the tax benefits of ownership. It's time to work real estate into your long-term plan; you already have two very strong advantages--a long-term view and a well-timed cycle.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Give a Presentation Like a Pro

Growth Strategies

Is Focusing On a Specific Niche Really That Important?

Growth Strategies

How to Make Your Product Truly Irresistible to Buyers