Technology

The BlackBerry Torch, a Stylish and Functional Smartphone

The BlackBerry Torch lights up the smartphone showdown with a functionality that's all business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2010 issue of . Subscribe »
The BlackBerry Torch 9800
The BlackBerry Torch 9800
Photos: Jon Snyder/Wired.com


Research in Motion apparently is getting tired of giving up all the style points to the iPhones and Droids of the world. The BlackBerry Torch 9800 is RIM's attempt to stay relevant in the small-business smartphone discussion.

At less than 6 ounces and an inch taller than a deck of cards, this so-called "slider" (the qwerty keyboard slides in behind the screen that's just over 3 inches) features the app-friendly BlackBerry 6 operating system.

Though the unit can't, well, touch the iPhone 4 or Motorola's Droid for touch-based interactivity, it's great for keyboard-based work like e-mail. And the interface, controls, camera, multimedia functions, Wi-Fi and battery life are excellent.

The Torch ($199 with a two-year plan from AT&T) comes installed with the BlackBerry App World access software, which offers a few hundred productivity apps--not enough to do battle with the Apple App Store or Android Market. But--and Microsoft Exchange users take note--RIM now gives away its Enterprise Server Express software tool on the company website, letting users sync their phone to their desktop for free. Server Express allows for small-group collaboration for companies that e-mail, calendar and collaborate within the Microsoft Exchange world. That alone makes the phone a serious business contender.

Bottom line: For small groups looking to work on a phone with a keyboard, the Torch is a high-quality option. Plus, it looks pretty darn nice coming out of your pocket.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

3 Ways Technology Has Changed the Pet-Care Industry

Technology

How to Disable Web Notifications

Technology

Why We're Scared of Cryptocurrencies, and How It Can be Fixed