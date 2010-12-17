Common Sense Tips to Keep You From Burning Your Own Brand

Use social media to interact, engage and have fun, but be smart about it.

In late October the Internet was set aflame when Marie Claire blogger Maura Kelly published a pieced called Should "Fatties" Get a Room (Even On Television)?. Maura answered her own question, saying no because she finds it "aesthetically displeasing" to watch fat people do anything, especially watching "people with rolls and rolls of fat kissing each other". And she said it all while wearing the Marie Claire jersey. Stay classy, Maura!

My head about exploded when I read Maura's post. For some reason, she thought it was okay to post that rubbish under the Marie Claire brand. Either thinking that her brand was enough to warrant it or that the Marie Claire brand was strong enough to weather it.

She was wrong. Your brand is not strong enough that common sense does not apply to you. Marie Claire's wasn't, Facebook's wasn't, BP's wasn't, and neither is yours.

I get enraged when I head to Twitter and watch people burn themselves and others thinking their "brand" will make it okay. As if they've earned the right to not have to honor basic tenants of social interaction and human decency. I'm sorry, but you haven't. You may be branded, but you still need to act like a human. And if you don't, if you act like you're above it and you're better than your audience, people are going to take you to task. They're either going to do it publicly like what happened with Marie Claire, or they'll do it privately by simply avoiding you and whatever service it is you offer.

How do you act with common sense on the Internet? It's really not that hard. Here's where I'd start to help you avoid killing the brand you worked so hard to create:

Watch how you mix business and personal

Yes, social media has opened up the door for brands to become human again. And that's awesome. But it doesn't mean that everything is now fair game. During the 7 Realities of Blogging For Bucks keynote at BlogWorld, Sonia Simone spoke about how no one actually wants true transparency. We only want it when it's appropriate. Sonia mentioned how folks like Naomi Dunford and Johnny B. Truant do this really well because they know how to maintain their authority, but also be human and funny at the same time. You want to be the best version of yourself, and maybe that means NOT showing the world every insecurity you have by constantly talking about yourself or passing judgments on others.

Remember your team jersey

Even if the brand you wear is a personal one, remember that you're wearing it every time you open your mouth and the effect it may have on your audience, your business contacts and those around you. Your "brand" is not an excuse for being a jerk, just like "authenticity" isn't either. Before you say or publish something, remember the jersey you're always wearing and ask yourself if this will build it or take away from it. If it's going to detract from it -- is it worth it?

Don't be a jerk

Social media has NOT changed the basic rules of communication and behavior. Just because legal doesn't have to approve your tweets doesn't mean you can use them to smash someone in the face with a baseball bat. Use common sense. As Scott Stratten says, you should never say anything in social media that you don't want to see on a billboard with your name, logo, face, and phone number attached, with your client/boss/mother driving by. That sounds like a pretty good rule to me.

When in doubt, run it by someone

If you're reading over a blog post and you're not sure if you should publish it, ask someone else. If you're about to publish a tweet and your hands are still shaking, check with someone first. The Internet is permanent. Tomorrow is ONLY a new day when you didn't publish something to incite a riot the day before. Sometimes you're not the best person to decide if what you're about to say works with your brand. Find the person who is.

If this doesn't sound like rocket science, it's because it's not. It's common sense, which is often something we ignore in our attempt to be the big, bad brand we want to be. Use social media to interact, engage and have fun, but also use it to be smart. The best advice anyone can give you in social media is to use common sense and remember that you're a person talking to other people. Because when you're shiny brand won't save you, falling back on common sense might.

