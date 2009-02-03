Recession = More Creativity + Higher Rates of Entrepreneurship

February 3, 2009 min read

If a downturn potentially drives creativity in large companies, it seems likely that startups would be given an even greater boost. Stephen Fuller, the Dwight Schar faculty chair and public policy professor at George Mason University, believes exactly this, that a byproduct of the current recession will be a growth in levels of creativity and the number of small businesses.

Fuller explains that in good times, people stick with the status quo, but when things slow down, circumstances like unemployment will "activate" an entrepreneurial drive. This is perhaps the same reason people start businesses during good times, but necessity spurs action. "There's always opportunity in adversity," he says.