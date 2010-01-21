States Step up with Small-Business Assistance

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
small-biz-help.jpgWhile some small-business owners continue to groan over the slowness of federal movement to aid them, many states are stepping up with their own assistance programs. Some of the aid is trickling down from the federal stimulus bill, some comes from state and local agencies, while some funds seem to be flowing from nonprofits and other organizations.

If you're looking for financial assistance for your business, it's time to investigate the options closer to home--you may be surprised at how much help is out there.

For instance, North Carolina Governor Bev Purdue announced a statewide small-business initiative, Biz Boost, last week. Already successfully piloted in Charlotte, the program gives small businesses access to experts who can help with financial issues such as applying for credit, cash-flow management and cost reduction.
In Connecticut, Gov. Jodi Rell announced $250,000 in available grants for small manufacturers in her states. For its part, Massachusetts took over a privately administered small-business insurance program and slashed the fees, projecting the move would save $300 per employee for businesses in the program.

Some aid is more local. In Miami, the Miami-Dade Community Action Agency announced available $5,000 micro-enterprise grants for businesses within a 13-county area. In Staunton, Va., the Staunton Creative Community Fund announced $500,000 in available small-business loan funds.

Many more assistance plans are working their way through state legislatures now. What's your state doing to help small business? If new help is being contemplated, maybe it's a good time to get on the horn to your legislator and let them know how important it is to keep small businesses in your state growing.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market