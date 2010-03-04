Finding the Real Key Economic Indicators for Small Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
economic-indicators.jpgHaving just looked at the sea of little red "down" arrows that is the SBA's fourth-quarter Quarterly Indicators report, all I can say to small business owners everywhere is: Congratulations on surviving this.

Owners income: down. Venture investment: down. Goods-producing industries: down.

I think it's time to look at some alternative economic indicators to get some new readings.

About a year ago, I wrote a short piece about alternative indicators for the magazine. Let's revisit these indicators and see what they say about our current economic outlook.

One idea from the story: examine the results for WalMart, Starbucks and FedEx. WalMart tends to rise in bad times as more shoppers move downscale, while Starbucks and FedEx go up in good times. 

Recently, WalMart's comparable-store sales went down at bit over the nine months ended last fall...interesting.

At Starbucks, sales and profits are up, while FedEx sales and earnings are also recovering. Taken altogether, that paints a hopeful picture of the 2010 economic outlook.

Another interesting place to check is the Intrade market. On this site, investors bet on the likelihood of various events coming to pass. Current Intrade odds that our fragile recovery will die and the country will slide into a full-blown recession in 2010? Only 22 percent.

What are the economic indicators you use most in planning for your business? Leave a comment and let us know your take.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market