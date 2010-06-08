Will the Commercial Real Estate Bubble Burst Your Small Business?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
comm-real-estate-costs.jpgSmall businesses are already besieged by the prospect of rising taxes, health care costs, and tightening access to credit. A recent report by the Congressional Oversight Panel indicates that there may be more troubles in store.

Small business may get another punch to the gut when commercial real estate mortgages come due over the next three years.

As noted by Rieva Lesonsky on Small Business Trends, pundits are considering the effect that we could experience a commercial real estate fallout, much like the fallout for residential real estate mortgages. Community banks in particular have been cited as vulnerable because they have disproportionate amounts of commercial loans on their books relative to their assets. According to Elizabeth Warren, chair of the Congressional Oversight panel (which monitors the financial bailout), half of all commercial mortgages will be "underwater" by 2011. This means that the borrower owes more on the loan than the property is currently worth.

The net effect for business owners? If you have such a mortgage for your commercial property, consider refinancing now. If you're a tenant, be prepared for the possibility that if your office building goes into foreclosure, you may need to relocate--pronto. And for all taxpayers, be prepared for the real possibility that another major bailout program may become necessary.

Got a few hours with nothing to do? Check out the report of the Congressional Oversight Panel, "Commercial Real Estate Losses and the Risk to Financial Stability"--makes for curious reading.



More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market