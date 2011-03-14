The Dailies at SXSW, Part One

March 14, 2011 min read

Daily Entrepreneur

Jon Wilsdon, technology director (a.k.a., Code Boy), at Houston-based interactive design studio Bouncing Pixel.

Why is SXSW a hotbed for entrepreneurs?

So many great tech companies got their starts here. Not to mention Austin's own business climate. There's just a different mentality in this city, that really fosters new businesses.

What are you looking forward to most about SXSW?

Networking. Everyone you need to know comes to SXSW.

What are your networking tactics?

Meeting people at random. Being introduced through others. You never know who you're going to run into. You could say hi to a random person who ends up being the CEO of a thriving company. Everyone is pretty open to talk if you put yourself out there.

What's the most cutting-edge thing you’ve seen so far?

Nothing too shocking just yet, but it's only been a day.

Daily Code

There are more QR Codes at SXSW than S.W.A.G. Companies are finding any real-estate possible to place these informational short cuts. We've decided to highlight some of our favorites.

This entry is an ode to the second (arguably first) most popular thing about the SXSW festival. We'd tell you where it leads, but that would defeat the purpose of their marketing efforts. Whip out your phone and see for yourself.

Daily Promo

How do you make your business stick out from the clutter at SXSW? CNN's answer to that question is taking over one of Austin's most reputable restaurant. What once was Max's Wine Dive is now CNN Grill SXSW. Fun fact, that sign rotates.

Daily Line

Today's hour-plus wait is brought to you by the technological golden calf of this year's Interactive festival, the iPad 2. If your ancient iPad 1 won't cut it, follow the crowd to 6th and Congress to the pop-up Apple Store. But don't expect to find a large variety. This is iPad 2's show, and no smart phone or laptop is going to upstage it.