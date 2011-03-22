Finance

Study: Women Angel Investors Are More Cautious

Does gender affect how investment decisions are made?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

As angel funds--groups of angels pooling their money and making joint investments in a variety of businesses--grow in popularity, two researchers have taken a look at whether gender diversity matters in their investing strategies. The answer, they found, is yes. In their paper, "The Effect of Gender Diversity on Angel Group Investment," Jeffrey E. Sohl, director of the Center for Venture Research at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore School of Business and Economics in Durham, N.H., and John R. Becker-Blease, assistant professor of finance at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., found that women investors are more cautious than men in their investment decisions.

"Women tended to be a little less confident as angel investors than men," Sohl says. As a result, the number of investments made by women angels tends to be lower than those made by men. However, in teams where women comprised more than 10 percent of the investment team, investment levels by women also rose, according to the duo's research.

Sohl is quick to point out that investment levels may be affected by factors like available investable resources, quality of deal flow and individual risk tolerance. In addition, he says that the findings must not be construed to mean that women always invest at a more conservative pace. As the paper notes, "although our data suggests that an entrepreneur is least likely to receive funding from a gender diverse group when women represent a small minority, we cannot speak to the other potential benefits such groups might provide."

Sohl is continuing his research to examine the correlation between gender diversity and investment levels in angel funds. And while he believes this is an important aspect for entrepreneurs to explore, he also maintains that they should be persistent in their quests for funding, even after being turned down.

"If they're not successful, that shouldn't end the process," he says, suggesting that you continue to network and find groups that understand your business, regardless of gender makeup.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance

Finance

Can You Spot the Differences on the Revamped 2020 Form W-4?

Finance

The 1 Reason You Should Never Buy Individual Stocks