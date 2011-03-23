Technology

Three Cool Ways Entrepreneurs Use iPads for Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Forget table tents, at Scott Wise' Thr3e Wise Men pizzeria, iPads serve as menus.
Credit: {amanda} williams photography

The iPad 2 may be on many consumers' wishlists, but should you buy in?

Some entrepreneurs may be on the fence -- perhaps deterred by the up to $829 price tag or the up-to-five-week wait. Others may think the Apple device is overhyped and not as useful as some say.

But many have embraced the iPad -- and not just for presenting slick Power Point slides. Here's a look at some creative ways Apple's entrepreneurial faithful are using the iPad -- and how you can too:

Florian and Shannon Radke of Cinnaholic
Berkeley, Calif., bakery Cinnaholic uses iPads instead of cash registers.


Point of sale
When Shannon Radke and her husband Florian launched their upscale Berkeley, Calif., bakery, Cinnaholic, they bagged the old $3,000 and 100-pound cash registers for two $600 iPads affixed to docking stations. They can process cash and credit-card transactions by way of Square, a free app and reader that turns the gadgets into credit-card payment systems with no contracts or merchant account required. Though cash purchases can be processed for free through the Square app, credit-card transaction fees, which range from 2.75% to 3.5% plus 15 cents, still apply.

Menus
If Steve Jobs calls the iPad 2 Apple's "third post-PC product," Scott Wise calls it a menu. At his Thr3e Wise Men pizzeria and brewery, which opened in January, the restaurateur installed iPads on the tables to allow diners to view the menu, the company's website and videos.

Production tool
DJ and producer Rana Sobhany knows a good beat when she hears one, but she's also pretty quick with technology. Using iPad apps like Groovemaker House and Pianist Pro, the New York City DJ is able to weave together seamless beats using just two iPads. She told Switched that the iPads, which set her back $1,200, are cheaper and easier to transport than typically clunky DJ equipment.

What creative business uses have you seen -- or would like to see -- for the iPad or other tablet? Leave a comment and let us know.
 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It