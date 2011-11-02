Technology

A New App Lets Mobile Users Make and Send PDFs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2011 issue of . Subscribe »
Easy to use: Createpdf converts files automatically.
Easy to use: Createpdf converts files automatically.

Adobe's PDF files are pretty much the small-business standard when it comes to reading and sharing documents in their original form. With a slew of PDF-friendly mobile apps out there, it's easier than ever to review documents on the go. But creating and sending PDFs on the road has been a trickier step.

A new app from Adobe aims to solve that. The tool gives users the ability to create and send PDFs from files on a tablet or other mobile device. Adobe announced in August that its CreatePDF app is available on iPhone and iPad--before it was only available on Android devices--and it's a welcome addition.

Just remember, this is Adobe. Nothing is free. The app costs a steep $9.99 as a download from the iTunes Store and can be used on both iPad and iPhone.

What it is: CreatePDF lets users convert e-mail attachments or files stored in the cloud on any application into PDF files. The new files can then be e-mailed directly. The process is straightforward: When looking at a document, select "Open in CreatePDF" from the document menu and the app does the rest automatically. Converted PDFs can then be viewed and stored on your device.

What you might like: Overall, it's easy to use. Converting and e-mailing is simple, and the app can convert a wide variety of file formats, including Microsoft Word and other text documents, multiple kinds of image files such as JPGs and GIFs, PowerPoint presentations and files from Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

What you might not like: The app is surprisingly bare-bones for the cost. Files are organized chronologically by the date they were converted, which can be a pain to manage. It's probably a good idea to e-mail or move converted PDFs to applications such as Dropbox or PDF Reader as soon as possible to avoid losing track of them.

Bottom line: If you send and receive a lot of PDFs outside the office, this is a handy tool to have in your kit. If you don't, stick with a basic PDF reader on the go and wait to do your conversions back at your desk, which is both cheaper and simpler. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Drones May One Day Deliver Your Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Technology

How to Leverage AI to Upskill Employees

Technology

Atari Wants to Build Video Game-Themed Hotels