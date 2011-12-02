All I Want For Christmas Is This Beer Mug

December 2, 2011 min read

It’s Day No. 3 for our gift guide, and after announcing products that are eco-friendly or educational, it’s time to focus on the fun and quirky. Look no further than the Chalkboard Beer Mug.

This one-of-a-kind item is made by The Man Registry, a retailer of wedding gifts tailored to grooms, in Kansas City, Kan. "Last year we asked ourselves, how can you bring innovation to a product as simple as a beer mug?" co-founder Chris Easter wrote in his submission. "We ended up stumbling into the answer." (Yes, we’re sure some stumbling was involved.) At a beer tasting at The Man Registry’s holiday party, he and other VIPs were looking for "a creative way to label each mug with the name of the tasty contents….and the bell went off," he says.

Trouble was, they didn’t know how to make it. So, "after scouring the earth for a glassware source and learning more than we ever thought we would know about chalkboard durability, we took our baby to market and have never looked back," says Easter, who notes that the mug has become the company’s top-selling wedding party gift. Customers scribble everything from friend’s names to inside jokes on it, he says.

The Chalkboard Beer Mug, by the way, isn’t just for grooms. Or for beer. "There's always the chance that Santa will find his milk in a mug that's personally labeled for the big guy," Easter says.

