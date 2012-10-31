Entrepreneurs

5 Ways to Cope With Working From Home

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Cope With Working From Home
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With millions of people still unable to make it to their offices in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, many entrepreneurs are likely spending this week working from home. While working from home is a reality for many, it can be a difficult adjustment for those who are used to the collaborative environment of an office. Toronto-based psychologist Amanda Beaman, who specializes in anxiety disorders, says natural disasters and events that are out of our control tend to heighten uncertainty, causing us to feel anxious and can negatively affect our productivity.

Related: NYC Entrepreneurs Stand Up to Hurricane Sandy

Use these tips to ensure your workday at home remains productive:

1. Be conscious of unproductive worry. During times of stress, you may find yourself forecasting into the future and worrying about hypothetical situations. Beaman says focusing on "what if" situations is unproductive worry. "It’s unproductive because there’s no real problem yet that can actually be solved," she says.

Be conscious of your thoughts and focus only on the concerns that are within your control. "When you notice yourself engaging in that pattern of thinking where it’s really unproductive, say to yourself: 'this is not a problem I can solve right now, so I’m going to delay thinking about this for now and return to what I was doing',"says Beaman. 

2. Make a plan. "Human beings respond well to structure," says Beaman, who argues most anxiety issues are caused by interruptions in routines. Making a plan for your day can help you to regain structure. "Break up your day into small chunks and set some specific goals for yourself," says Beaman.

Goals not only help to provide structure to your day, they also help assess your accomplishments. Take care when setting your goals that they’re attainable, especially if you’re dealing with technology shortages. "Recognize that you may not be able to accomplish what you normally would when you’re in your office," says Beaman, and set realistic goals accordingly.

3. Reward yourself. "Having things to look forward to at various points of the day can be helpful [in combating feelings of uncertainty]," says Beaman. Schedule rewards into your day. Whether that means enjoying a cup of tea or watching a television program you normally don’t get to watch during the workday, these rewards can help you feel calm about the situation.

Related: 6 Ways to Stay Productive in a Power Outage

4. Communicate with your family. Working from home changes the family dynamic, especially if children are home from school. Create a plan for your family and discuss it together at the beginning of the day. "Be assertive enough to communicate what your needs are," says Beaman. Plan how you can get your quiet work time and offer kids rewards for being good participants.

Offering a pizza night or a family game night if kids play quietly, allowing mom and dad to work, not only gives them something to look forward to but can help calm their own anxiety about the situation.

5. Fight feelings of isolation through relaxation techniques. In addition to the change in your routine, you may also be feeling cooped up and anxious about not being able to leave your home. Make use of relaxation and meditation techniques such as yoga and deep breathing exercises to calm your nerves during times of heightened insecurity.

Related: 7 Simple Ways to Relieve Stress Now

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century