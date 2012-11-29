Starting a Business

New Google Resource Aims to Help Military Veterans Become Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New Google Resource Aims to Help Military Veterans Become Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Google
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

Over the last several years, Google has offered military veterans and their families several tools, such as the Veterans Job Bank, for finding jobs and transitioning to civilian life. The search giant is taking the initiative a step further, offering a new resource for veterans who are interested in starting their own businesses.

Over its social network Google+, Google has created VetNet, a central hub of information and resources organized into three main sections. One, the Entrepreneur Track, will feature workshops and college-level business courses provided by Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). The goal is to "help more veterans and family members open the door to economic opportunity by creating and sustaining an entrepreneurial venture," IVMF spokesperson Jaime Winne Alvarez says.

Related: Back to Civilian Life, Veterans Try Franchises

The track will include an eight-week cycle of two public Hangouts per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, taught by IVMF founder and former U.S. Air Force officer Dr. Mike Haynie. The free Hangouts will be offered starting next week through the VetNet Entrepreneur channel and archived on YouTube.

Other free resources -- such as funding tips, research briefs and business plan samples -- will be posted to the VetNet Entrepreneur Google+ page. Veterans and their family members who are interested in participating can sign up directly from the Entrepreneur Track channel on Google+.

VetNet also includes a Basic Training Track, offering tips on building resumes and going on job interviews, and a Career Connections Track to help veterans network with mentors and professionals who can ideally help them land a job or start a career.

Other groups that are involved in the VetNet project include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes program and Hire Heroes USA.

Related: How Military Veterans Are Finding Success in Small Business
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.

Starting a Business

Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!