New Google Resource Aims to Help Military Veterans Become Entrepreneurs

November 29, 2012 min read

Over the last several years, Google has offered military veterans and their families several tools, such as the Veterans Job Bank, for finding jobs and transitioning to civilian life. The search giant is taking the initiative a step further, offering a new resource for veterans who are interested in starting their own businesses.

Over its social network Google+, Google has created VetNet, a central hub of information and resources organized into three main sections. One, the Entrepreneur Track, will feature workshops and college-level business courses provided by Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). The goal is to "help more veterans and family members open the door to economic opportunity by creating and sustaining an entrepreneurial venture," IVMF spokesperson Jaime Winne Alvarez says.

Related: Back to Civilian Life, Veterans Try Franchises



The track will include an eight-week cycle of two public Hangouts per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, taught by IVMF founder and former U.S. Air Force officer Dr. Mike Haynie. The free Hangouts will be offered starting next week through the VetNet Entrepreneur channel and archived on YouTube.

Other free resources -- such as funding tips, research briefs and business plan samples -- will be posted to the VetNet Entrepreneur Google+ page. Veterans and their family members who are interested in participating can sign up directly from the Entrepreneur Track channel on Google+.

VetNet also includes a Basic Training Track, offering tips on building resumes and going on job interviews, and a Career Connections Track to help veterans network with mentors and professionals who can ideally help them land a job or start a career.

Other groups that are involved in the VetNet project include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes program and Hire Heroes USA.



Related: How Military Veterans Are Finding Success in Small Business

