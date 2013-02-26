Growth Strategies

How to Stay Excited About Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Stay Excited About Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Oh, if only the spark and excitement of a new business would last forever. Cambridge University professor Dr. Brian Little, a research psychologist and motivational psychology expert, suggests some strategies to put into play once your initial enthusiasm starts to waver.

Be the business.
Treating your business as your "baby"--identifying with it personally--can help you stay motivated. "Self-identity can provide the passion that keeps [the venture] sustained over time … it provides a sense of meaning," Little explains. However, be prepared to cut the emotional cords if the situation calls for a more practical approach. "If the core project is attacked or it starts to become problematic, then you do need to be able to shift to a more pragmatic focus," he says.

Get up.
Your environment can either stimulate or prohibit motivation. If your location can't support your goals, consider packing up the laptop and finding a new place to work--either just for the day or long-term. "Find a way in which you can be supple and flexible enough to go to different places rather than abandoning a project," Little says.

Hunker down.
As an entrepreneur or small-business owner, you are forced to wear many hats--and some may not suit your personality or style (say, when an introvert needs to hobnob with potential investors). To stay motivated while acting out of character, Little suggests planning a retreat afterward to a "restorative niche"--an environment or behavior that makes you feel comfortable.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business