How to Make the Most of a Sales Rejection

April 2, 2013 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rejection has probably destroyed the careers of more salespeople than any other single thing. No one likes rejection and only a very few get to a point where they are not affected by it. But in sales you will need to learn out how to constructively handle rejection.

These are a few techniques I use to get through it:

1. Be rational about your rejection.

Stay rational, not emotional when you hear "no." Convince yourself that it doesn't mean you or your offer are being rejected, but that the customer merely needs more information. No doesn't mean you are deficient or personally being rejected. There is zero value in getting emotional about a client's rejection. Instead, find out what the no means.

2. Figure out what they don't like.

When clients say no, find out what they are rejecting specifically. Ask them: "What is it about my proposal you are saying no to?" Most people assume a rejection is about everything being offered, when it's really only a small part your client doesn't like. Break down the no to clarify what exactly your prospect is rejecting.

Related: 4 Ways to Get Customers to Open Your Emails

3. Don't take no for an answer.

People often say no as an automatic reaction. You could offer more than your client wants and still be rejected. My first high rejection sales job was cold calling multimillionaires. They were telling me no before they even heard my offer, just to get rid of me. Keep a positive attitude, smile, get the buyer's full attention and say, "I appreciate your position, but I refuse to allow you to not take me up on my offer."

4. Be persistent with strong personalities.

The stronger a buyer's personality, the more difficult it will be for your competition to get in front of them. Strong personalities tend to be the most loyal customers. When you hear what feels like a serious rejection, bone up for the challenge. Remind yourself you have a great opportunity to show that you are a truly exceptional professional who doesn't take rejection personally or quit in the face of it.

Related: 5 Ways to Work With Extroverted Employees

5. Keep track of your rejections.

When I get shut down by a buyer for what appears no apparent reason, I will put them on a help list. A help list is comprised of those people in a market I'm unable to sell to or even get in front of. I keep this list with me everywhere I go so I can ask a client to scan the list and see if they can help me with anyone on it. This has resulted in many more deals for me.

6. Get great at closing.

The best way to handle rejection is to turn rejection into a closed deal. Most salespeople never become great at closing and quit selling because they don't like rejection. The close is where you will experience the most rejection and the single area of sales most responsible for your compensation.

Related: How to Win a Business Negotiation



