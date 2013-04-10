Dropbox Revamps Business Service, Adds a New Feature

April 10, 2013 2 min read

Popular cloud-based file hosting service Dropbox announced today that it is renaming its business-focused offering Dropbox for Teams to Dropbox for Business in an effort to better serve its large and small-business customers. Dropbox also announced a new feature that gives IT administrators more security and management options, it says.

Dropbox says the rebranding reflects the growing number of new features offered in the service and new customers using it. Dropbox for Teams -- which syncs a team's work across multiple devices and provides tools to manage employees -- first launched in late 2011. Earlier this year, Dropbox released a new user interface that offers IT admins more control over individual and group activities and file-sharing capabilities.

Dropbox for Business is priced at $795 per year for five users, plus another $125 per year for each additional user.

What's more, Dropbox announced another new feature today called single sign-on. Particularly useful for larger businesses with more employees, single sign-on allows individuals to sign in via a password and identity service such as Microsoft's Active Directory, which manages people's identities and passwords, to securely and easily access all their business apps -- including Dropbox. Once logged in, users won't need to sign in to Dropbox separately. For IT managers, single sign-on "gives you complete ownership of the authentication process and works with your company's existing password policies," Dropbox says.

Which tools do you use for storing and sharing files in the cloud? Leave a comment and let us know.

Related: 13 Business Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs (Infographic)