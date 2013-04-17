Growth Strategies

How Retailers Can Recruit and Retain Millennials (Infographic)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you own a retail business, you likely have trouble recruiting and keeping Millennials. While part-time retail jobs may be popular among students, new research from the National Retail Federation (NRF) shows that four out of five young adults age 18 to 24 don't pursue long-term careers in the retail industry. To find out why, and hopefully reverse the trend, they've launched a campaign called "This is Retail."

The program aims to address what the NRF considers retail's perception problem by highlighting opportunities for life-long careers, as well as the role that retail plays in driving innovation. The "This is Retail" campaign today released the following infographic, illustrating that young people want the opportunity to make a difference and the chance to learn a new innovative technology early in their careers.

Armed with this knowledge, the next step for retailers is to show young people that these opportunities exist in the retail industry. Visit the campaign's website for ideas on how to shift the perspective. 

What Retailers Need to Consider to Recruit (and Keep) Millennials (Infographic)

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

