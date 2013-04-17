How Retailers Can Recruit and Retain Millennials (Infographic)

April 17, 2013 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you own a retail business, you likely have trouble recruiting and keeping Millennials. While part-time retail jobs may be popular among students, new research from the National Retail Federation (NRF) shows that four out of five young adults age 18 to 24 don't pursue long-term careers in the retail industry. To find out why, and hopefully reverse the trend, they've launched a campaign called "This is Retail."



The program aims to address what the NRF considers retail's perception problem by highlighting opportunities for life-long careers, as well as the role that retail plays in driving innovation. The "This is Retail" campaign today released the following infographic, illustrating that young people want the opportunity to make a difference and the chance to learn a new innovative technology early in their careers.



Armed with this knowledge, the next step for retailers is to show young people that these opportunities exist in the retail industry. Visit the campaign's website for ideas on how to shift the perspective.

Related: Big-Box Backlash: The Rebirth of Mom-and-Pop Shops

