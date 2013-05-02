Finance

Small-Business Owners, Employees Save More for Retirement Than Before Recession

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Small-Business Owners, Employees Save More for Retirement Than Before Recession
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Small-business owners and their employees who have retirement plans started saving even more after the Recession hit.

Small-business owners and their employees have been squirreling away money for retirement at an impressive clip over the past six years, according to a study of more than 200,000 businesses from financial services company Fidelity Investments. From 2007 through 2012, the collective balance of small-business retirement savings plans climbed by 20 percent, Fidelity found. The study looked at businesses with 10 employees or fewer that use Fidelity, one of the largest financial services providers offering retirement-plan services.

Related: We Need Smarter Business-Owner Retirement Plans, Not More (Opinion)

Having a retirement plan is not only critical for small-business owners themselves, but is also a draw for attracting and keeping top talent, says Ken Hevert, vice president of Fidelity Investments, in a statement. Confusion persists about retirement options, according to Fidelity surveys of small-business owners it has worked with. Here’s a look at a few of the most common retirement options available for small-businesses and what differentiates them.

Self-Employed 401(k) Plan: A self-employed 401(k) plan allows a business owner to contribute more pre-tax income to retirement savings than any other plan, but is applicable for only sole proprietors or partnerships. There can be no employee working for the company, other than a spouse, who does not have at least part ownership of the business to be able to take advantage of the self-employed 401(k) plan. Also, there can be no plan to add employees.

Contributions to self-employed 401(k)s increased the most between 2007 and 2012, compared with other retirement savings plans, according to the Fidelity study.

Related: Will Today's Entrepreneurs Ever Retire?

Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (Simple Individual Retirement Account): A simple IRA plan is for businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Contributions to a simple IRA made by the employer are tax-deductible and contributions coming from the employees are taken out of income pre-tax, as with a 401(k). Sole proprietors and partnerships can opt for a Simple IRA, in addition to corporations and S Corps. Tax deferred contribution are less than with a 401 (k) plan.

Simplified Employee Pension plan (SEP IRA): A SEP IRA plan is funded by only the employer. As a business owner, any money you contribute to your employees' SEP IRA plan can be deducted as a business expense, which is a significant advantage. SEP IRA plans are available to both self-employed people and business owners with employees. Employees do not contribute to SEP IRA plans, but they can contribute to the same account under the traditional IRA guidelines. If you are a business owner and want to set up a SEP IRA plan, you will have to contribute the same percentage of your employees’s income to his or her retirement account that you contribute into your own SEP IRA account.

Related: How to Protect Your Personal Finances From Business Risks

Do you have a retirement savings plan set up for your business already? If so, what kind do you have and why did you select that retirement plan? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance