Finance

Tax Time Bruises Still Hurt? 3 Accounting Habits to Implement Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in our Book of the Week newsletter.
Tax Time Bruises Still Hurt? 3 Accounting Habits to Implement Now
Image credit: keetria.com
Guest Writer
Product guy at Kashoo
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Remember the old adage when pigs fly? Your parents would mutter it in response to your allowance increase request. You think it when you receive a random, unsolicited email guaranteeing your business 5,000 new customers. And you definitely think it when it you’re charged with improving your business’ accounting practices.

The latter doesn't necessarily require winged beasts to take flight, however. The key to improving your tax season experience is preparation throughout your entire fiscal year, not just at filing time. And since we’re only a few weeks removed from tax season, the numbers are likely still fresh in your brain and for better or worse, so now's the time to burnish your accounting practices.

Here are a few good habits you can form now that will pay dividends come next tax season:

1. Say goodbye to your clunky accounting system.
If this year’s filing was a mess of receipts and invoices and other documentation, there absolutely is a better way, and it’s up in the cloud. From the ability to upload pictures of expense receipts to real-time bank sync, simple cloud-based accounting tools not only helps you maintain solid record keeping but it will also make your accountant happy.

Related: The Startup Money Hunt: When Entrepreneurs Bring In Investors (Infographic)

And now is the time to implement it. Think about: we’re only five months into the year. That’s only five months of data to remember and migrate to the cloud. Sure beats trying to gather a year’s worth of financials a few weeks out from next year’s Tax Day, right?

2. Commit to staying current.
Procrastination is the bane of all accounting—and virtually every small business owner is guilty of it. We don’t do reconcile our cash accounts with what's in the bank because it’s annoying. We don’t categorize expenses because there’s not enough time in the day.

If you think about it, accounting isn’t time-sensitive until it becomes a borderline emergency. But regular, consistent record keeping is the key to preventing next year’s tax season fire drill.

Set calendar reminders to review your books once a month (or even more frequently) and make sure the alerts are duplicated. The pop-up, email, text message combo should be annoying enough to keep you on track.

Related: 4 Start-Up Accounting Tips for the Young Trep

3. Stop using your own cash.
Using personal cash for business purchases can regularly result in forgotten expenses that end up never being reimbursed. If you’re guilty of using personal cash for “little things here and there,” it adds up fast over the course of the year.

Break the habit now and stick to using a business debit or credit card. Doing so creates a paper trail for bank reconciliation and eliminates the whole reimbursement process entirely. And come next year’s tax time, you won’t be trying to match business expenses with personal transactions.

Related: Your Startup’s Top 3 Most Trusted Accounting Allies

If you implement these three habits now, you may not prove that pigs can fly. But you will rest easier knowing you're prepared for next year’s tax season. And who knows? You may even dream of flying pigs.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

7 Financial Lessons the Crisis Will Teach Us

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation