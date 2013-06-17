Growth Strategies

Disrupt Your Thinking, Transform Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Disrupt Your Thinking, Transform Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Plenty of entrepreneurs claim that they are "disrupting" their industry. But, Luke Williams, a professor of innovation at NYU Stern School of Business and author of Disrupt (FT Press, 2010), says most companies deal only in incremental changes that support their current business model -- and that's not enough.

For example, while many business experts often point to Kodak's downfall as an example of a business that failed because it didn't innovate, he maintains that every business is a Kodak. "It's hard to put your hand into a car's engine when the car is still running, but that's what disruptive innovation is -- changing the way things are done before your business is backed into a corner," said Williams, who spoke to a crowd of 800 business leaders at the World Innovation Forum in New York City last week.

In order to find the potential turning points that will take an industry in a new direction, leaders must give their employees permission to stop focusing only on what needs to be accomplished by the end of the day or week. They must "force strategic introspection on a regular basis," Williams says. The goal is to consistently carve out unstructured creative time. 

Related: How to Inspire a Culture of Innovation

Implementing this practice is part of a new set of leadership skills that he maintains 21st century companies will need as they move from the information age to the creative age -- a time when things can change drastically and at breakneck speed.

However, folding new approaches into your existing strategies is too passive of an approach to innovation, Williams says. The skills of trying to predict where your industry is going or what your customers might want aren't as important as the skills of provocation.

In order to discover a creative and disruptive new approach, Williams says you need to ask outlandish questions and be willing to fail.  "Innovation is largely about the questions we ask rather than the answers," he says.

The first step to coming up with those questions is to surface the clichés in your business, the best practices and the things that keep everyone thinking the same way, he says.

For example, in the late 80s when most TV sitcoms followed the same formula of hugging and learning a lesson at the end of the episode, Larry David created Seinfeld, a show with famously self-centered characters. Another example is the Little Miss Matched apparel company, which decided to build a business around selling non-matching socks in sets of three.

Neither of these innovations solved a problem. Instead, they were paying attention to what's usually ignored and challenging accepted standards. It's good to be wrong in the beginning so you can be right at the end, Williams says. "Nothing kills a new idea faster than common sense. You need common sense at the other parts of the process, but at the start, it will kill you every time."

Related: 10 of the Most Innovative Small Businesses of 2013

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Deciding Whether to Go Public or Stay Private

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer