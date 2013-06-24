Steve Jobs Movie Trailer Shows the Tech Icon's Dramatic Rise

June 24, 2013 1 min read

The recently released trailer for Jobs, the biopic about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, teases the dramatic business and personal stories behind the making of the late tech billionaire. Directed by Joshua Michael Stern and starring Ashton Kutcher as Jobs, the movie will be released August 16. It follows the story of Jobs' rise from college dropout to entrepreneurial icon. The movie trailer -- which refers to Jobs as "the original innovator, rebel, visionary" -- shows scenes of Apple's startup challenges, Jobs' infamous dismissal from the company and his notable return.

"Here's to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels," says Kutcher as Jobs. "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do."

Watch the trailer:

