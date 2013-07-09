Growth Strategies

Why Your Business Should Be Under Constant Renovation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I was in Washington for the July Fourth holiday and decided to check out the National Museum of American History. The place was packed, and a lot of the area was under construction. I was surprised because I assumed a history museum wouldn't need to change all that much, yet the place was a beehive of renovation.

Everyone was whining about it, including me. I then overheard a mom talking to her kid: "That's America, Honey. We are always under renovation."

"Yes, of course," I thought to myself.

We are always under renovation as well we should be. We can't sit on our laurels or let things slide because they've already been built. Standing still means falling behind and that's just not American.

It's also not how I've managed my career. Renovation has been a constant as I've adapted the craft of marketing from brand strategy to advertising to promotion to digital to PR to social media -- constantly learning and renovating.

This is true for entrepreneurs. We are all constantly looking for new opportunities to see what we can make of them. And it's true for any brand. We must continually innovate and keep up with pop culture and our customers' needs and wants because they are constantly changing with time.

Take a look at Restoration Hardware, or RH as it is now also branded. The brand started out featuring retro versions of personal and home accessories like nobs and other hardware, then evolved to include complete lines of furniture for all rooms of the house.

Today the brand has expanded even more to become a curator of fine architectural pieces for the home -- a completely different line of products that includes sculptural pieces, functional furniture, and lighting fixtures that fit a particular RH aesthetic. The brand is completely different than it was even a few years ago, evolving from hardware and accessories to an identifiable look and style for the home.

The lesson for entrepreneurs? Don't be afraid to renovate. It might feel annoying at the time, even to your customers. But if you don't constantly keep up, you'll rest yourself into stagnancy. That's not what being an entrepreneur is about.

What ways have you renovated your brand? Tell us in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Fuel Your Personal and Professional Growth With Lectures From Malcolm Gladwell, Elon Musk and More

Growth Strategies

4 Ways Emotional Intelligence Can Improve Your Sales

Growth Strategies

How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day