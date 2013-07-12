Growth Strategies

UPS Cuts Guidance, Troubling Sign for U.S. Economy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
UPS Cuts Guidance, Troubling Sign for U.S. Economy
Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

UPS has sharply lowered its financial guidance, suggesting that signs of pickup in the U.S. economy might be overblown.

The shipping giant now says it sees adjusted earnings of $4.65 to $4.85 a share for this year, as opposed to the previous view of $4.80 to $5.06. That view was already below what analysts expected when it issued the guidance in January.

Why the cut? UPS blamed overcapacity, a growing preference by customers for cheaper shipping options, and a slowing U.S. industrial economy.

Recently, economists have been more sanguine about the prospects for the U.S. economy, citing data that shows a slow, steady recovery.

But UPS's results are widely viewed as an important bellwether for businesses of all sizes, since commerce relies so heavily on shipping.

UPS is not alone in warning that the economy is not growing as sharply as many analysts have predicted. Last month, FedEx Corp. said it, too, sees sluggish economic growth and customer preference for international economy shipping services.

Related: Small Business Optimism Grows Despite Stagnant Hiring, Paycheck Size

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Fuel Your Personal and Professional Growth With Lectures From Malcolm Gladwell, Elon Musk and More

Growth Strategies

4 Ways Emotional Intelligence Can Improve Your Sales

Growth Strategies

How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day