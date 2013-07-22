Finance

Economists Optimistic Even As Sales Growth Slows

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
2 min read

Businesses saw the pace of sales growth slow in the second quarter, while margins tightened for the first time in four years, according to the July survey of the National Association for Business Economics.

Still, economists surveyed didn’t change their outlook that U.S. gross domestic product will grow at more than 2 percent over the next 12 months.

NABE calculates sales growth through a net rising index, or NRI, which takes the percentage of its members reporting rising unit demand and subtracts the percentage reporting falling demand. Overall, the NRI in the latest survey fell sharply to 20, from 47 in the first quarter. In all, just 35% of the companies surveyed reported any rise in sales.

Margins were also disappointing. Only 21 percent of companies polled reported a rise in profit margins, marking the worst reading since 2009.

The outlook on hiring remained stable. According to NABE, 39 percent of the survey respondents expect employment at their companies to rise over the next six months. That was on par with the 40 percent who said the same thing the prior month. Only 3 percent expect to have significant layoffs, which has been consistent for the survey results over the past year.

Business economists polled continued to list the state of the global economy, government spending cuts and more regulations as their top worries. But the latest survey also saw a jump in rising interest rates as a concern -- likely driven by recent indications by the Federal Reserve that it will back off some of its stimulus.

Related: Modest Rise in Retail Sales Could Signal Slowdown in U.S. Economy

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

A New Breed of Private Equity Investors Present More Exit Options Than Ever for Entrepreneurs

Finance

5 Personal-Finance Mistakes That Kill Promising Companies

Finance

7 Financial Lessons the Crisis Will Teach Us