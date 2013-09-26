Technology

Harvard Is Actually Developing Mind Control Technology

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

What if you could use your mind to telepathically control the actions of someone else? It sounds crazy, but researchers at Harvard are at least one step closer to making the unbelievable a reality.

In a recent lab test, folks at the Cambridge, Mass.-based university were able to use a human mind to control the physical movement of a live rat. Here's how the system works: A human wears a standard EEG-based "brain-to-computer interface" (BCI) while the rat wears the reverse "computer-to-brain interface" (CBI,) according to a report from ExtremeTech.com. The rat's interface also includes non-invasive technology that can excite a specific region of neurons the wearer's brain using an ultrasound signal.

From there it gets slightly more complicated. The human's interface is able to detect when he is looking at a specific pattern on a computer screen. Then it sends a command to the rat's interface causing an ultrasound signal to be sent to the part of the rat's brain that controls movement of its tail.

"The researchers report that the human BCI has an accuracy of 94 percent, and that it generally takes around 1.5 seconds for the entire process -- from the human deciding to look at the screen, through to the movement of the rat's tail," ExtremeTech.com reports.

(By the way, is it just me or does that rat in this video look like it's the size of a small dog??)

So, this technology is still in its infancy. Ideally, a person would simply have to think about an action in order to cause it to happen in the rat. And to be able to cause more complex actions or feelings.

But what could the market be for tech like this? Transmitting thoughts to others without speaking? Or something more nefarious like mind control? The government is already spying on you online. Do we need our minds controlled, too? (Don't answer that.)

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It