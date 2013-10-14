Project Grow

De-Stress and Unwind With These 3 Free Relaxation Apps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're running your own business, there are never enough hours in a day. To get things done you start coming in early, staying later, skipping lunch and bringing work home. This constant battle against the clock can be stressful and that's not good for you, your family or your business.

Take a break. Close the door. Put your phone on do not disturb then launch one of these free relaxation apps. Ten minutes is all the time you need to feel refreshed, focused and more creative.

1. Calm
If your mind is full of clutter, Calm can help you regain your focus in only two minutes. A soft, female voice guides you through a series of relaxation techniques while gentle ocean waves roll in and out. Once you learn to focus, you can increase your sessions in five-minute increments going up to 30 minutes for a more beneficial session.

If you're on edge, frustrated or easily angered, work through the "7 Steps of Calm." These short lessons can teach you the basics of getting both your body and mind into a relaxed state when the day isn't going your way.

Calm is free for the iPhone or you can access the programs online at Calm.com. There's also a Pro Access upgrade for $9.99 a year which includes premium sessions around creativity, energy, sleep and confidence.

Related: 4 Tools to Help Protect Your Online Privacy

2. Healing Music Radio
This app is a digital jukebox full of relaxing and meditative music. Healing Music Radio comes with links to a dozen radio stations from around the world covering everything from classical instrumental pieces to exotic New Age tunes. There are even a couple of experimental and upbeat channels for when you need a boost of energy.

The app is free for the iPhone and if you hear a song you like, you can buy it instantly through iTunes.

3. The Worry Box
Type your worries into the Worry Box then let the app guide you to a solution. If the worry is controllable, you'll walk through a series of steps to help you manage the situation. If you're worried about something that is out of your control, the app can offer suggestions to help you cope.

The app also keeps a log of your past worries so you can see how often you wasted energy worrying about bad things that never happened.

The Worry Box is free for Android.

Related: Apps to Make Mobile Conference Calling Easy
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It