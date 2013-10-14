De-Stress and Unwind With These 3 Free Relaxation Apps

October 14, 2013 3 min read

When you're running your own business, there are never enough hours in a day. To get things done you start coming in early, staying later, skipping lunch and bringing work home. This constant battle against the clock can be stressful and that's not good for you, your family or your business.

Take a break. Close the door. Put your phone on do not disturb then launch one of these free relaxation apps. Ten minutes is all the time you need to feel refreshed, focused and more creative.

1. Calm

If your mind is full of clutter, Calm can help you regain your focus in only two minutes. A soft, female voice guides you through a series of relaxation techniques while gentle ocean waves roll in and out. Once you learn to focus, you can increase your sessions in five-minute increments going up to 30 minutes for a more beneficial session.

If you're on edge, frustrated or easily angered, work through the "7 Steps of Calm." These short lessons can teach you the basics of getting both your body and mind into a relaxed state when the day isn't going your way.

Calm is free for the iPhone or you can access the programs online at Calm.com. There's also a Pro Access upgrade for $9.99 a year which includes premium sessions around creativity, energy, sleep and confidence.

2. Healing Music Radio

This app is a digital jukebox full of relaxing and meditative music. Healing Music Radio comes with links to a dozen radio stations from around the world covering everything from classical instrumental pieces to exotic New Age tunes. There are even a couple of experimental and upbeat channels for when you need a boost of energy.

The app is free for the iPhone and if you hear a song you like, you can buy it instantly through iTunes.

3. The Worry Box

Type your worries into the Worry Box then let the app guide you to a solution. If the worry is controllable, you'll walk through a series of steps to help you manage the situation. If you're worried about something that is out of your control, the app can offer suggestions to help you cope.

The app also keeps a log of your past worries so you can see how often you wasted energy worrying about bad things that never happened.

The Worry Box is free for Android.

