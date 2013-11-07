Finance

A Business Plan for the Startup Economy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Business Plan for the Startup Economy
Image credit: auckland.startupweekend.org
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Any small-business owner looking to start or grow will tell you that access to capital is the first thing they think about in the morning and the last thing on their mind before bed. Free-flowing capital allows small businesses to invest in the machinery, supplies, office space and people they need to turn a great idea into a job-creating enterprise. And, of course, the opposite is true: no matter how good an idea or how profitable a business, it's impossible to grow without steady and predictable sources of funding.

Before leading the U.S. Small Business Administration, I spent my entire career in the private sector. Investing in and growing companies with many of America's most successful entrepreneurs, I developed an appreciation for initiatives that leveraged public and private resources.

Related: Former SBA Chief on 3 Keys to a Better U.S. Entrepreneur Economy

One great example of this is the U.S. Small Business Administration's Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program, a public-private partnership with no cost to taxpayers. With the vast majority of private investment capital tied up in just three states (California, New York and Massachusetts) and a fairly narrow group of industries, SBIC helped spread the wealth to a much broader portfolio of promising businesses. By expanding the focus of the SBIC program, the initiative encouraged investors to look at early stage companies and impact investing. In 2012, for example, nearly a third of all small businesses financed by SBIC were in low-income areas or run by female and/or minority entrepreneurs.

The federal government’s SBIC Impact Investing initiative is a public-private model that can be further developed at the state level. The first Impact Investment fund under this initiative brought together the federal government, the state of Michigan, The Dow Chemical Company and Credit Suisse.

Related: Why Now Is the Time to Seek Startup Funding

Michigan is an area that was hard hit by both the recession and the collapse of the auto industry, but it has great potential with a skilled workforce and history of manufacturing. The fund focuses on making an impact on the Michigan economy by providing capital to businesses that are headquartered in Michigan, have a significant presence in Michigan or are in the process of expanding their operations in Michigan so they can grow and create jobs. Public-private investing partnerships like this will help spread capital to great innovative entrepreneurs not only on the coasts, but at all points in between.

Another promising development is the growth of peer-to-peer lending, or crowd-sourcing, such as Lending Club, Prosper and Kickstarter. What started as a niche concept just a few years ago has become a large-scale and viable way for people to invest directly in promising ideas, which creates a new pool of funding while allowing small investors to reap the financial rewards of contributing to successful ventures.

A big take-away from my time at SBA is that there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Government and private-sector solutions both have benefits and blind spots. But creative partnerships that leverage the benefits of each are proven to be enormously effective. They should be expanded. And new approaches that further broaden the pool of capital will continue to change the game for America's entrepreneurs.

Related: Successful Crowdfunding Is About More Than Money
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance

Finance

6 Savvy Ways to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio