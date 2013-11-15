Technology

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Nov. 15, 2013

Startups help typhoon-ravaged Filipinos, meet a 23-year-old YouTube media mogul, the Apple of grocery stores sprouts in San Francisco, Nest's Tony Fadell on his life's work, the key to leadership, Dropbox sets its sights on businesses, startup lessons from the NASCAR…This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:

1. Startups head to the Philippines: In recent years, many startups have focused on making a global impact. Here is a look at some of the innovative products and services "jumping to the cause" in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. (Forbes)

2. A 23-year-old media mogul: Jamal Edwards got a video camera as a Christmas gift when he was 15. Today, he is 23 and worth more than $10 million -- a fortune he made as the founder of SBTV, a broadcasting company that makes videos for YouTube. (BBC)

3. The Apple of grocery stores: The Local Mission Market, founded by Yoran Milgrom and Jake Des Voignes in San Francisco, has a clear mission: “Help change people’s relationship to what and how they eat.” What they came up with has turned the grocery shopping on its head. (Wired)

4. Nest founder on his life's work: Tony Fadell, the founder and CEO of Nest and former Apple exec, on promoting sustainability, business ideas and what he would like to accomplish in his lifetime. (Fortune)

5. The key to leadership: Jeff Haden accidentally stumbled upon the key to leadership in a desperate “throwaway question” asked to an unengaged audience. Without further ado: “No one cares how much you know until they first know how much you care about them." (LinkedIn Today)

6. Dropbox for business: Dropbox, the popular online file-storage company and Silicon Valley sweetheart, has more than 200 million users and more files uploaded per day than tweets on Twitter. It just unveiled it's next target demographic: businesses. (Businessweek)

7. Startup lessons from NASCAR: Damien Patton, Banjo CEO, former NASCAR pit mechanic and Desert Storm veteran, talks about working under pressure and pivoting your business. (Fast Company)

8. SnapChat turns down $3 billion: In a move that must have some entrepreneurs scratching their heads, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel turned down a buyout offer from Facebook for $3 billion. (Mashable)

9. Build a killer startup, or whatever: Riding on the coattails of popular games like The Sims, SecondLife and Drug Wars, Hipster CEO is a bizarre evolution to the genre. The game allows you to create and run your own startup, managing everything from business space and employee happiness, to procuring grant money. (Pando Daily)

10. How not to go public: The textbook rental company, Chegg Inc. (CHGG.N), saw shares “slump” 20 percent in its public debut this Wednesday. The company priced its IPO higher than expected at $12.50 per share, a $1 billion valuation. After a day of heavy trading, the market took them down a peg or two, placing Chegg’s value at $863 million. (Reuters) 

