LISTEN: How to Make a Million Dollars Online

January 7, 2014 4 min read

Ever wonder what it's like to make a million dollars?

I'm not gonna lie, the first million in sales my company did was kinda surreal.

Especially since I was broke, in debt, and sleeping on my sisters couch just two years prior.

And to be honest, as big of a dream that it was for so long, it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be.

I just needed to shift a few things to make it happen. Once I did, it made so much sense to me on how to build a business online.

This is just my journey.

This is how I did it.

This is NOT the only way.

And anyone can do it... if they put the right pieces together.

This is episode 27 of The School of Greatness with me... AKA The Solo Round.

How to Make 1 Million Dollars Online

I go into detail in the entire episode with specific stories, but below you can see the show notes on what I talk about with building your online business to generate millions. Also note: I recorded this on my iPhone in Spain between practices while playing pro handball with the Reale Ademar team in Leon. This is not recorded in the SOG studio in L.A.

1. Start With Passion

- My Sports Networker Journey, here I share how I got started, and why I started in the sports business.

- How I Utilized LinkedIn marketing to build everything- the list was key for me, and LinkedIn gave me a platform to build an audience and I enjoyed teaching this to others.

- Even more: I started hosting LinkedIn events, wrote a book, then did workshop, speaking, bigger ticket product and webinars.

2. Invest In Yourself

- Keys to Finding Mentors- I cover the importance of investing time into a mentor (and how to find the right one for you)

- Study as much as you can from people you admire or want to be like online. As an athlete I learn from watching other great athletes compete. Apply this to the online business world.

- Investing in your online education: If this means buying a course, software, or hiring a coach... do it!

- Join a mastermind ASAP! This is a HUGE key to making your first million online. It might be the biggest accelerator to achieving this goal.

3. Build Your Audience

- If I could do it all over again I'd just build a list without a site. So many people are concerned with creating a site that they forget the most important thing is building a list. Even when people do have their site up and running they forget to have a place for people to opt in. The site almost becomes pointless when this happens.

4. Learn Sales and Marketing

- You don't have to be the best at marketing, you just need to know enough to get the job done. Once you do, sales will be your focus. I love using webinars to sell because it's a great way to build your audience as well. Start with an online bootcamp because you can start selling without having a product (this is key!).

5. Build Credibility

- There are many ways to build credibility online. I mention how to in this episode but to name a few you can write a book about the topic you love, guest post on other sites, speak at trade shows, or write for magazines. Anything to build credibility to increase your personal brand and value perception.

6. Hustle Every Day

- Be as consistent as possible. No one is going to hand you a million dollars. It took me a few years of constant 14 hour days of hustling to the point we generated our first 7 figures. Now I'm able to leverage my time and money to create greater products and live my lifestyle at the next level.

