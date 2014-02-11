Square Lands Its Next Big Deal: Whole Foods

February 11, 2014 2 min read

Running into Whole Foods to grab a fresh-pressed juice on the way to work can be quite the operation, depending on the line situation. But in some stores, that process is getting quite a bit faster.

Whole Foods stores in a handful of U.S. cities are now equipped with Square payment registers at in-store venues such as sandwich counters, juice and coffee bars, pizzerias and beer and wine bars, according to a joint statement from the companies released today. The payment system is available in seven stores in Austin, New York City, Florida and the San Francisco Bay area.

At stores where Square is integrated, you can go right to the juice counter, grab a beverage, flash your smartphone and be out the door. Square Wallet is the application that allows users to pay with their smartphone and is part of the Square Register payment system.

San Francisco-based Square is known more for being a payment option for small merchants, artisans and in outdoor markets, for example, where there is not another option for accepting transactions. That said, the company has inked deals with big chains such as Starbucks, which uses the service in 7,000 locations. The Whole Foods deal is Square's first partnership with a national grocery chain.

Square said the partnership reflects the companies' shared values. “Whole Foods Market and Square share a focus on supporting local sellers and creating amazing shopping experiences,” said Jack Dorsey, Square's co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

