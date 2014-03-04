Managing Employees

How to Set Your Office's Dress Code

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a perfect world, everyone would show up to the workplace in smart, office-appropriate attire. But somewhere in a haze of zombie apocalypse t-shirts, too-tight men’s trousers, and sky-high hemlines, things went horribly awry. While it’s no fun to be the fashion police, sometimes you just have to draw the line when it comes to managing what your employees wear. And you shouldn’t be afraid to do so, says New York City-based personal and corporate brand expert Rachel Weingarten, author of Career and Corporate Cool. She offers these tips to set a dress code that works for your office.

Own it. You know the style you want your company to project. If your brand is sophisticated and stylish, but your employees are showing up in flip-flops and shorts, something’s got to change. And that’s OK.

Related: When a Tattoo Equals a Lawsuit

“You don’t have to subscribe to the belief of ‘wear whatever you want, we’re informal,’” Weingarten says. “You’re running a business. You are allowed to impose such requirements on your employees.”

Check it. Laws about employee practices vary, so check your state’s laws about what you can and can’t demand in the workplace. Your dress code should always be gender-neutral – talk about “visible underwear” instead of “bra straps,” for example – and should not demand anything that causes an issue for someone with a disability. It’s always a good idea to run these types of policies by your attorney to make sure they’re ready for prime time.

Practice what you preach. Do as I say not as I do doesn’t work for dress codes. Employees take their cues from the top and if you’re showing up in ripped cargo pants and an old concert t-shirt, your fashion demands are likely to sound hollow. Model the look you want others to emulate, Weingarten says.

Related: What Does Your Company Stand For?

Get the word out. Weingarten advises against sending out a chiding “clothing nanny” memo that could end up as a point of ridicule on someone’s blog or web site. Tell people what you expect in your employee manual and use humor or a light touch in employee communications. Infographics can be a great way to show people what you mean, she says.

Correct, as necessary. Not everyone has the same definition of terms like “business casual” or “office appropriate,” Weingarten says. If an employee still isn’t getting it, you might need to discuss it directly. This can work best if you have a peer system in your office, so it’s not a reprimand but a suggestion from a co-worker or office pal who says, “By the way, it’s a good idea to leave the yoga pants at home. The office policy is to wear slacks or skirts.”

Make sure your policy evolves. Trends like sheer blouses and super-short skirts come and go. Weingarten says your dress policy should evolve, as well. Review it once a year to ensure it’s still reflective of your business and its image. Getting feedback from employees can also help you improve it to spot troublesome office fashion faux pas while relaxing areas where it might be overly strict. 

Related: The One Tool You Need for Success? A Mirror.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Managing Employees

This $20 Crash Course on Strategy Management Is the Extra Guidance You May Need

Managing Employees

How Companies Use Tech to Track Workers

Managing Employees

3 Technologies You Can Use to Re-Skill Your Employees