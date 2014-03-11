Loyalty

Want Loyal Customers? Talk to Your Hair Stylist.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want Loyal Customers? Talk to Your Hair Stylist.
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Successful business leaders know that inspiration and best practices can come from unexpected sources.

Several years ago, as I was laying the groundwork to launch StyleSeat, a booking platform for hair stylists, I spent the better part of a year in salons talking to stylists about how they run their businesses. It quickly became clear to me that the hair stylists pulling in six figures a year are some of the savviest entrepreneurs you’ll find.

They work in an industry with an exceptionally high client churn rate and financial success requires keeping your chair filled with clients all day long. The most successful hair stylists are masters at client retention, and the secrets to their success in this area are lessons applicable to most any entrepreneur.

Here are a few tips.

Know when less is more. Smart stylists read their clients. They know that some people come to a salon and look forward to chit chatting. Others prefer to relax and enjoy some quiet personal time.

Related: Why Customers Become More Loyal After Flirting With Other Brands

Paying attention to your clients’ signals and understanding when less is more, is a lesson that can be applied to everything from in-person meetings to your company’s email strategy.

Provide an amazing experience from start to finish. This may sound intuitive but clients notice every detail -- from the front door of your salon to the homepage of your web site.

Ensuring that every aspect of your client’s experience is consistently wonderful will leave them feeling satisfied to continue working with you and make them more likely to send referrals your way.

If you need to raise your prices, be transparent. At some point, most businesses need to raise prices. It can feel uncomfortable to tell a client that the price for your service now costs more (and it might be tempting to not mention it upfront).

However, it’s critical that you unapologetically communicate about the change before your client engages you again. There’s nothing worse than having a client feel like they are left with no option but to pay an unexpectedly higher price.

Give clients the opportunity to provide feedback. It is easy to assume that clients who keep coming back must be happy. Think again. Successful hair stylists don’t make this assumption.

Related: Customer Retention Begins on the Front Lines

Proactively asking your clients for honest feedback about your work product as well as their overall experience with your business is simply a smart thing to do. Happy clients will likely be diplomatic with constructive feedback, and you would rather hear it now vs. letting something that’s easy to fix become a bigger issue down the road.

Always continue to hone your craft and differentiate your brand. Hair stylists frequently attend classes and seminars to learn new techniques, stay current with trends and perfect their skills. Even if your industry’s trends don’t change as frequently as popular hair styles, your clients will appreciate the fresh insights and new capabilities you consistently offer them. Staying abreast of the latest trends will ensure that long-time clients never feel your services are dated. It will keep them as happy today as they felt working with you five years ago.

The next time you’re at a hair salon, consider putting down the magazine and deviating from the standard small talk with your stylist. Looking through a different lens at a room full of busy stylists serving their clients may inspire some new client retention ideas for your own business.

Related: 15 Tips for Improving Customer Loyalty

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Loyalty

Want to Build Loyalty? Remember, Everyone Loves Free Stuff.

Loyalty

Lesson in Integrity: 72-Year-Old Retired Teacher Keeps a Decades-Long Promise to Students

Customer Loyalty

25 Tips for Earning Customer Loyalty