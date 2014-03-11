Marketing

Chili's Ups Its Marketing Game By Pushing Its Do-Good Social Programs

“Let’s talk about life for a minute.” Cut from an image of an epic sunset to an image of a baby’s tiny hand clutching a finger to children’s feet stomping in the rain to a father pushing children on a swing set. “To us, life is about common experiences.”

Sounds a bit like the intro to a motivational video from a community service driven organization, right? Nope. It’s actually a video by Chili’s. You know, the food franchise known for adding a Tex-Mex flair to everything from eggrolls to flatbreads.

In an era when the Social Enterprise Club is one of the largest student groups at Harvard Business School and the youngest working generation largely cares more about having a purpose-driven career than making bucket loads of money, businesses have more reason now than ever to highlight the causes they care about. Chili's and other big companies, many of which have been mega donors for years, are putting new emphasis on their charitable efforts.

“Since our earliest days, we have always believed in having a purpose beyond profit and supporting the needs and aspirations of our community,” the Chili’s video says. In particular, Chili’s highlights its $50 million donation to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital.

Take a look at the video, embedded below. What do you think? Does it make you want to eat more boneless honey-chipotle wings?

