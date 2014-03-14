4 Tips for Attracting Google-Quality Software Engineers

March 14, 2014 3 min read

According to the latest Glassdoor survey, you don’t need to pay Google salaries in order to attract Google-quality software engineers.

The online recruiting platform found that 52% of software engineers are likely to accept less money in order to enjoy a better work culture, while 51% are likely to take a lower salary in order to work on an attractive product or service. The average annual salary for software engineers in Silicon Valley is over $111,000.

“The general perception, if you will, is that software engineers are in such high demand that you need to throw cash at them to hope to reel them in,” says Glassdoor director Samantha Zupan. “The big takeaway is that money isn’t everything.”

And given that one in four software engineers plans to start looking for a new gig in the next three months, small businesses and startups looking for great software engineers may be in luck. Zupan shares four top tips for attracting software engineers:

No. 1: Communicate your company’s story.

Zupan says the survey findings underscore how important it is to software engineers to work on projects they feel strongly about.

“They never know when that hot new startup is hiring that is in an area they feel passionate about, so they are always keeping their eyes and ears open,” says Zupan.

To take advantage of this, Zupan says it’s important that recruiters and hiring managers do a terrific job articulating what is special about the business.

“What’s your story? What are you trying to do? What’s the vision for the company?” asks Zupan, listing some of the important questions recruiters should keep in mind. Recruiters should also think about how they want to portray the company culture.

No. 2: Get personal.

When reaching out to potential candidates, Zupan says it’s important to get personal.

“It’s a turnoff when you get a generic email from a recruiter. It shows they’re not not paying attention to who that person is or why they might be a right fit,” says Zupan. Being able to speak specifically about the work that a particular candidate has done in the past will make your company stand out, and speak highly about the office culture.

No. 3: Discuss long-term plans.

Zupan says many software engineers are eager to know what the long-term trajectory looks like at a company before taking the job.

“What’s the type of work that I will have once I finish this project?” asks Zupan, citing an important question many engineers have. “There needs to be a career advancement pipeline.”

No. 4: Remember that attractive benefits aren’t one-size-fits-all.

While many startups receive attention for in-office parties and catered meals, Zupan says perks that may be attractive to one engineer might not be all that appealing to another.

“If you are a software engineer that has two or three kids … on-site amenities that allow you to stay longer at work are not the thing you want to have. You want things that help you be a great mom or dad and allow you to spend time with your kids, like telecommuting,” says Zupan.

