What Day of The Week Will Your Company Be Mentioned Most? (Infographic)

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer at Curioos
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every day, millions of businesses are mentioned on the web. Of course, this will only grow in the years to come.

My company, Mention, analyzed one billion instances where companies are referenced online from almost 200,000 alerts created by brands and businesses over the past two years. It was a great way to answer questions such as:

  • What is a good percentage of positive, negative and neutral mentions? (The answer may surprise you.)
  • What are the most important channels where companies are being mentioned?
  • What is the day of the week with the highest chance of being mentioned?
  • What is the average percentage of mentions that come from influencers?

Get the answers in this infographic:

What Day of The Week Will Your Company Be Mentioned Most

