Twitter Is Going All In On Photos. Here's How.

March 26, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If socializing photos is a big part of your marketing strategy, you’ll want to pay attention to this. Twitter is rolling out two new mobile features -- the ability to include up to four photos in a single tweet and to tag others in photos.

When you put four photos in a tweet, it'll automatically create a collage. Tweets with multiple photos will be seen on iPhone, Android and twitter.com.

After selecting your photos, you will have the option to tag the photo in question. Go to Settings to control who can tag you in photos.

With its latest update, Twitter is following in the steps of Facebook, which has long allowed its users to tag each other in photos and to post entire albums. Instagram also allows people to be tagged.

To use the new features, you'll need to download the latest version of the Twitter app for iPhone or Android.



Related: The 5 Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Are Still Making on Twitter