Twitter

Twitter Is Going All In On Photos. Here's How.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Is Going All In On Photos. Here's How.
Image credit: blog.twitter.com
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If socializing photos is a big part of your marketing strategy, you’ll want to pay attention to this. Twitter is rolling out two new mobile features -- the ability to include up to four photos in a single tweet and to tag others in photos.

When you put four photos in a tweet, it'll automatically create a collage. Tweets with multiple photos will be seen on iPhone, Android and twitter.com.

After selecting your photos, you will have the option to tag the photo in question. Go to Settings to control who can tag you in photos.

With its latest update, Twitter is following in the steps of Facebook, which has long allowed its users to tag each other in photos and to post entire albums. Instagram also allows people to be tagged.

To use the new features, you'll need to download the latest version of the Twitter app for iPhone or Android.

Related:  The 5 Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Are Still Making on Twitter

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place

Twitter

Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.

Twitter

Twitter's Business May Finally Be Trending in the Right Direction