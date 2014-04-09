Employee Feedback

On Becoming That Truly Inclusive Leader

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of InclusionINC and Author
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The most successful entrepreneurs have a natural curiosity to ask others for thoughts and feedback on their ideas. Simply put, they’re inclusive. Yet as businesses grow and functions become more siloed, the idea of pinging others for their insights, usually dissipates.

But there are certain realities in today’s new business normal that suggest that business leaders ought to do more listening than talking:

Related: 5 Steps to Getting Better Employee Feedback (Even If You Hate It)

Every business is now global. Even if you don’t plan on selling any goods or services beyond your geographic region, you will still compete with those who do. Selling products or services to divergent markets requires diverse insights that can be gleaned from a diverse workforce. If you shut yourself off to the groups that make up the new global consumer landscape, you will fall behind your competitors.

Plus, innovation is imperative. Competitors are constantly finding new and better ways to reduce costs, reach newly defined customer cohorts and improve products. It’s not enough to stumble onto one game-changing innovation. Companies must anticipate new markets by harvesting multiple sympathetic insights.

An inclusive leader is one who seeks and integrates the input of all stakeholders. The culture that is created as a result of inclusive leadership is the most adept at confronting challenges to find new markets. According to a recent Ernst & Young study, 85 percent of the business executives surveyed agree, but less than half of them said their organizations lack inclusive leaders.

Related: Collaborating Is a Waste of Time If It Falls Into These 4 Traps

To get your team operating in high gear, put some of these strategies into action:

1. Crowdsource. Actively seek ideas from employees to improve your knowledge of business issues through the use of online forums, live chats or other communications technologies.   

2. Listen in. Be alert to the leadership potential within your own work team. When someone leans in (a term popularized by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg), be there to pay attention.

3. Host events that attempt to solve problems by small incremental improvements. Leverage employee insights and inputs to make positive change.

This can be your new model: When a problem arises, a diverse and independent work team should assemble, throwing ideas on the table: The concept most likely to solve the matter can be put into action immediately.

Most importantly, begin to embrace a mind-set that encourages cross-team collaboration and that takes everyone’s ideas into consideration, not just those of a select few. Inclusive leadership works.

Related: Diversity Defines Our Global Economy. Do You Speak the Language?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Employee Feedback

Employee Feedback Is Only Effective If It's Done Right. Here's How to Make Sure It Lands.

Employee Feedback

Strengthen Your Team by Getting on Your Employees' Level

Employee Feedback

5 Ways in Which You Should Let Employees Influence Your Brand