Sriracha Factory Given 90-Day Ultimatum as Spicy Fumes Declared a 'Public Nuisance'

April 10, 2014 2 min read

A Southern California community is feeling the Sriracha heat -- so much so that its city council has unanimously declared a local factory that churns out the cult-favorite hot sauce a “public nuisance.”

With residents of Irwindale claiming that the factory's spicy fumes are burning their eyes and throats, the ruling states that Huy Fong Foods, which produces Sriracha, must submit a mitigation plan within 10 days and have the issue resolved by June 1.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District, a pollution control agency, has offered to help craft a solution that involves the use of active carbon filters, reports The Los Angeles Times.

This isn’t the first time that spicy Sriracha vapors have irritated Irwindale residents. Last October, the city sued Huy Fong Foods and asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to completely halt production on the sauce.

At the time however, the annual pepper-grinding season, which runs from August to October, had ended. That trial is set for later this year.

Huy Fong Foods opened its $40 million plant two years ago in Irwindale -- an industrial city of 1,400 residents. The privately company took in about $85 million last year, according to Fox News.

