Facebook

If You Ask for 'Likes' on Facebook, You're About to Get Clobbered

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

If your M.O. on Facebook has been to directly solicit likes and shares for your posts, or to post the same thing over and over again, you might want to reconsider.

Facebook says it is on a mission to clean up spam from the News Feed. The goal, it says, is to only show the content that is most relevant to readers.

Don't think your page is spammy? OK, although it might help know what Facebook is defining as spam, lest you get penalized and see your traffic die off.

There are three categories of spam Facebook says it is targeting in the News Feed. The first is called "like-baiting." It defines this as explicitly asking readers to like, comment or share a post "in order to get additional distribution beyond what the post would normally receive." 

While these types of posts can drive engagement, Facebook says responses to these posts show that readers find them 15 percent less relevant than other stories with comparable "Like" and share numbers.

Related: Want to Chat on Facebook? Soon, You'll Need a Second App for That.

Facebook is also coming down on "frequently shared content." While sharing and re-posting content on Facebook is encouraged, the company says users complain about brands and individuals who regularly upload the same photos or videos, over and over again.

Lastly, Facebook says it will be watching out for spammy links. This refers to pages that post "inaccurate language or formatting to try and trick people into clicking through to a website that contains only ads or a combination of frequently circulated content and ads," Facebook says. 

In other words, don't bait and switch. It's annoying and not good for business.

Facebook says that any regular offender will likely see their distribution on the site decrease over the next few months. Meanwhile, Facebook says pages that don't post spam might actually see an increase in distribution.

Related: How to Build a Killer Facebook Page for Your Retail Company

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments

Facebook

Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'

Facebook

Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports