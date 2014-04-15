Where E-Commerce Is Booming. Hint: Think Outside the U.S. (Infographic)

April 15, 2014 2 min read

Everyone in the U.S. knows Amazon, but not everyone knows Alibaba or Flipkart.

In the next five years, that’s going to change.

China and India are expected to see faster e-commerce sales growth over the next five years than any other country, according to this infographic compiled by Baynote, a firm that helps companies drive personalized shopping experiences across multiple e-commerce channels. That means bigger things for Alibaba -- the e-commerce behemoth of China that currently oversees more transactions than Amazon and eBay combined – and Flipkart, the e-commerce giant of India.

Growth in e-commerce sales depends on a country’s prospering middle class, access to capital and the sophistication of the mobile to computer experience, Baynote's director of marketing Marti Tedesco said in a blog post.

As e-commerce explodes, you are going to be left behind if you aren’t making your business ever more mobile friendly. The expansion of e-commerce "directly translates into goods and services bought such as smartphones and electronics," Tedesco says. "Savvy retailers have capitalized on this new wealth by investing in mobile sites and apps that make buying goods online simple and accessible for more people than ever before.”

