Hiring

The 4 Factors to Consider Before Hiring Your First Employee

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entrepreneurs, Small Business Experts, Consultants, Speakers
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hiring your first employee is a big step and pulling the trigger can be a tough decision. How do you know when the time is right? When can you be sure that you are not adding unnecessary expense to your business?

The simplest rule to follow is that you should hire your first employee when the incremental cost is justified by any combination of three items: increased revenue, lower expense and reduced workload for you.

Related: 10 Questions to Ask Before Making Your First Hire

In order to make this assessment, you’ll need to understand four things.

1. The true cost of your first employee. Make no mistake, hiring your first employee will be expensive. A large portion of the cost will be compensation. This expense can be mitigated by employing part-time, rather than full-time, help. However, the cost of your first employee goes well beyond the paychecks you’ll write. You’ll have to spend time and effort to complete the hiring process and then to manage the employee once he or she is on board. You may need to purchase new equipment (e.g., a computer, desk and chair). New office space may be required. Not insignificantly, your business will become subject to numerous regulations and taxes. Having hired our first employee, we can attest that this burden is not inconsequential.

2. Additional revenue you will be able to generate. Hopefully your new employee will help you to increase your revenue. He or she may bring in revenue by selling or by expanding your company’s capacity to deliver a product or service that fills existing demand. Perhaps the new employee will simply relieve you of administrative duties that will allow you more time to sell and deliver your product or service. Each of these activities will bring incremental revenue to your firm. Spend some time determining what revenue you believe you will gain by bringing on the new employee.

Related: Tips for Hiring Your First Employee

3. Expenses you will be able to reduce. Your new employee will surely increase certain costs. However, he or she may also enable you to reduce other expenses. For example, your new employee may perform functions that were previously outsourced, reducing what you pay to these outside vendors. Make a list of these savings and add them to your tally.

4. The personal benefit of a reduced workload. The three items above are all quantifiable (although admittedly, some will be estimates). You can run the numbers and determine if hiring your first employee will represent a net increase or decrease to your bottom line. If the result is more profit, the decision is easy. However, even if your new employee is a net drain on the bottom line, making your first hire may be a good decision if it gives you at least some of your life back. Remember, in the long run, working at a pace that is sustainable for you and your family is critical to long-term success.

Hiring your first employee is a big decision, but, at some point, you’ll have to do it if your business is to grow. The guidelines above can help you determine when the time is right to make that move.

Related: 6 Steps to Managing Your Overwhelming Workload

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hiring

The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder

Hiring

3 Ways Companies Are Analyzing Social Media To Make Hiring Decisions

Hiring

Employing Individuals with Disabilities May Solve Your Talent Crisis