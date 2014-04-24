Lyft

Lyft Gets a Serious Lift: Uber Competitor Expands to 24 More Cities

At the beginning of 2013, Lyft was operating in one city. By the end of today, it will be in 60.

That’s a lot of pink mustaches.

The San Francisco-based ride-sharing company announced it is launching in 24 cities over the next 24 hours. Before today, the company operated in 36 cities across the country.

In each of the 24 new cities, Lyft will provide free rides for two weeks, according to a company statement.

Lyft, whose drivers affix fluorescent pink mustaches to the front of their cars, also announced it is lowering its prices by 10 percent, marking the second price cut this month. 

While the Uber competitor is donation-based in many cities -- meaning riders can pay drivers what they want -- the company does provide an estimate of what a reasonable fare should be based on time and distance. In some cities, including all the cities in California, prices are set.

The expansion plans and lower pricing come just weeks after Lyft announced a $250 million Series D round of funding, which included funding from the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. The move also trails rival Uber's recent announcement that it is getting into the courier business.

Here’s a list of the new markets Lyft is moving into today:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Buffalo, NY

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Fairfield County & New Haven, Conn.

Fresno, Calif.

Jacksonville, Miss.

Kansas City, Mo.

Lexington, Ky.

Lincoln, Neb.

Louisville, Ky.

Memphis, Tenn.

Modesto, Calif.

Northern New Jersey

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Omaha, Neb.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Rochester, NY

San Bernardino, Calif.

Spokane, Wash.

Toledo, Ohio

Tulsa, Okla.

Virginia Beach, Va.

