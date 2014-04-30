8 Reasons Why 'More Money' Must Become Your Mantra

April 30, 2014 4 min read

Whether you’re an entrepreneur running a startup or running a department in a large company, more money must become your mantra. Money is one of those taboo topics in society that we don't like to talk about. We’ll admire athletes and celebrities and envy them for the money they have, yet we get uncomfortable when the “m” word is brought up when it comes to us.

I work with people who are interested in being successful in their businesses and lives. When working with groups, it’s not long before I hear someone say, "money isn't everything," or "money won't make you happy." My answer is always the same, "I agree with you, more money isn't everything, and while it doesn't guarantee happiness, it won't make me unhappy either. I am still interested in getting more."

The idea of wanting “more money” is a bad thing only with those who don't have enough of it. When you want to expand, some unplanned emergency comes along or a giant competitor decides to squash your startup, politically correct sayings about money will not save you.

Here are some reasons why “more money” is a must for you, your family and your business:

1. The alternative sucks! The opposite of more money is not having enough money, or worse, being broke. I have first-hand experience with each case. When you lack the reserves or credit, you’re unable to grow your business. Operating without enough money is like driving a car with the emergency brake engaged. You need more money!

2. You'll out-live your money. The old saying “life is short” may apply to some things, but when it comes to money, life is too long for most. People are more likely to outlive their money. Retirement is the single biggest money concern. Nobody wants to be a drain on anyone else. As life expectancies extend, your “more money” financial requirements must also extend.

3. Inflation is a thief. The cost of food, gas, education, insurance, housing and running a business are increasing. Inflation is an invisible thief and is called the "hidden tax" because you don't see it in the money you earn but the money you spend. Earning “more money” combats inflation.

4. Prove the naysayers wrong. One of the driving forces in my life has been proving the naysayers wrong. Yes I admit, it’s a bit immature, but there is nothing better than the sense of accomplishment in the face of those that counted you out.

5. No shortage of money. Machines make money and there is no shortage of how much those machines can make. To think that you can’t get your share is ridiculous when you consider that there is approximately $41 trillion dollars in global circulation. There is a greater shortage of people going for “more money” than there is money. Sounds like a simplification but my entire financial world changed when I realized there was no shortage except for the one in my mind.

6. Someone else will get it. Somebody is going to end up with your 'more' if you don't make a claim to it. Why should it not be you? People complain about not having money but most people are not staking a claim to what is theirs. Money circulates from person to person and it wants to be active!

7. Money is freedom! I don't go to work to work and I don't go to make money. I go to work each day with the purpose to create freedom for my family and myself. Most wealthy people enjoy the freedom money provides them. Freedom provides you with the ability to try new things, make new investments and have more choices.

8. You deserve more money. When I understood that I deserved money as much as anyone else and that “more money” did not turn me into some evil, greedy person, I started earning more money. Commit to getting rid of all limiting beliefs and ideas that may be blocking you from having what you deserve, “more money.”

“More money” is my mantra and there’s nothing wrong with that. Comfort is the enemy of freedom. You will need more money to make dreams a reality.

