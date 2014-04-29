Technology

City-Specific Domain Names to Be a Boon for Local Business Owners

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Thanks to a new crop of domain names rolling out this year, local business owners across the globe will soon be able to affiliate their websites with the cities in which they reside.

Rather than .com, .net or .org addresses, businesses can now add city names -- like .london and .nyc -- to their domains, which will in turn improve search rankings and increase sales by herding relevant traffic, according to CNN.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a nonprofit created in 1998, is responsible for regulating the new addresses, and has approved roughly 60 cities since introducing the initiative last January.

While .berlin and .vienna are currently rolling out, London will begin accepting applications from local businesses today, with new site names expected to go live in three months.

Related: Forget '.com': GoDaddy Offers 14 New Website Domain Extensions

Business owners must apply for the names via domain registration sites like GoDaddy, where the cost is approximately $50 to $85 per year, reports CNN.

And thus far, they are applying in droves. While Berlin has received nearly 50,000 applications, roughly 1 in 4 local London businesses is expected to sign up for the service.

ICANN held a lottery to determine which cities would receive local addresses first. The rollout has to be staggered so that new servers can be gradually added and so that the global internet infrastructure remains intact.

Addresses for .nyc, .miami, .vegas, .tokyo and .paris are slated to roll out next.

Related: Name That Company to Dazzling Success

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse

Technology

Human Tech Support Still Has a Future

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry