Corporate Culture

5 Characteristics Shared by the Most Successful Organizations

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
President, ACM Consulting Inc.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Companies are outwardly different. One makes machine tools, another makes software, others want to sell you lunch or do your bookkeeping. Those differences are superficial. The most successful companies share five core characteristics.

1. Leadership at all levels. Leadership has to start at the top but it isn't great unless it spreads throughout the organization. The most successful companies recognize effective leaders and harness them to maximize results.

Related: 7 Ways to Become a Better Leader

2. Applied wisdom.When  an organization shares important information across the organization and applies that information to improve results, that is applied wisdom. Applied wisdom is sharing internal best practices and knowledge about customers across departments. Strategy is comminicated all the way to the front lines and successful practices are replicated across the organization.

3. Effective communication. Successful companies communicate the overall strategy so every person in the organization understands his or her role. Strategy, like the champagne tower at a wedding, starts at the top but cascades throughout the organization. Just as champagne must fill every glass for the tower to work, every employee must know their part in the strategy for it to succeed. Effective communication requires transparency and candor.

Related: Time for a Company Culture Audit

4. Speed optimization. Successful organizations know when to accelerate and when to slow based on indicators built into their processes. Think of a subway or train system. Stations are milestones, signals tell the engineer when to go faster or slower, depending on what is ahead. What are your indicators to determine your optimum speed?

5. Find money where others don’t look. Successful companies turn customer complaints into new business. They focus on customer retention, not customer service. 

How many of these five characteristics can you confidently say your organization has? That answer alone will tell you where your greatest opportunity for improved performance lies.

Related: Customer Retention Begins on the Front Lines

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis Culture Is Fast Becoming Corporate Culture

Corporate Culture

What Business Leaders Should Learn From Starbucks' Shut Down Day

Corporate Culture

Steve Jobs, Tony Hsieh and 4 Other Pre-eminent Leaders Who Succeeded by Introducing a Culture