Google Docs and Google Sheets Are Now Standalone Apps for iOS and Android

May 1, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google has unveiled standalone apps for Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Today, iOS and Android users can download Google Docs and Sheets today but will have to wait for Slides, which the company says will launch "soon."

Although all of the functionality in each standalone app is already available in Google Drive, creating dedicated apps gives Google the chance to compete with Microsoft Office, whose productivity apps remain popular among iPad users.

The new apps look and feel just like Drive, the main variation being the color scheme, but will allow Google to work on each product independently in order to create the best experience for any type of work.

Related: Google Changes Policy, Says It Won't Scan Student Gmail Accounts for Ads