My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Office Tech

Google Docs and Google Sheets Are Now Standalone Apps for iOS and Android

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Docs and Google Sheets Are Now Standalone Apps for iOS and Android
Image credit: itunes.apple.com
Journalist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google has unveiled standalone apps for Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Today, iOS and Android users can download Google Docs and Sheets today but will have to wait for Slides, which the company says will launch "soon."

Although all of the functionality in each standalone app is already available in Google Drive, creating dedicated apps gives Google the chance to compete with Microsoft Office, whose productivity apps remain popular among iPad users.

The new apps look and feel just like Drive, the main variation being the color scheme, but will allow Google to work on each product independently in order to create the best experience for any type of work.

Related: Google Changes Policy, Says It Won't Scan Student Gmail Accounts for Ads

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Office Tech

Simplifying Digital Transformation at Your Small Business

Office Tech

Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies

Office Tech

Your Worst Coworker Is Probably Not a Human