From Tattoo Parlors to Coffee Shops, a National Celebration of Small Businesses

May 1, 2014 2 min read

Americans don’t agree on much these days, but almost everybody loves a good little small business.

Republicans and Democrats alike worship at the altar of the small-business owner. And so, for a week in May, a national celebration will run in cities from Washington to San Francisco that honors small businesses across the country.

For more than 50 years, the President of the United States has designated one week National Small Business Week, and this year, that week is May 12 through May 16. As part of the celebration, there will be events in San Francisco on the 12th, Kansas City, Mo., on the 13th, Boston on the 15th, and Washington, D.C., on the 15th and 16th.

At the events, small-business owners can listen to speakers, attend panels and network with their peers. There will also be webinars available throughout the week for business owners who cannot attend. Boston’s events will focus on developing high-tech companies and the events in Kansas City, Mo., will be organized around small-business lending, winning government contracts and expanding exporting.

Related: Small Business Person of the Year Helps Veterans Take Flight

The D.C. event, hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, will be headlined by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Honorary small-business owners from each state will also be present, representing a diverse variety of businesses that span everything from Bleed Blue Tattoo & Piercing, Inc. in Lexington, Ky., to Coffee By Design in Portland, Maine.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of National Small Business Week. Twitter and mobile-payment company Square co-founder Jack Dorsey spoke at last year’s event in Washington. Final speakers are being confirmed still for this year, but Former National Football League wide receiver and business owner Eddie Kennison will speak in Kansas City.

Entrepreneur.com will be covering National Small Business Week closely, so stay tuned for stories from the week.

Related: Twitter's Jack Dorsey on How Entrepreneurs Should Use Twitter